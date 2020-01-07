Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach

An Indian police officer performed a bizarre stunt as part of Republic Day celebrations in Firozabad in Northern India today (January 26th).

Anil Kanaujia lay down on the parade ground and asked several police vehicles to drive over his stomach.

Kanaujia then performed another stunt by using his body to keep two jeeps apart despite the fact that they were both driving towards him in opposite directions.