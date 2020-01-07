Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach

Indian police officer lets vehicles drive over his stomach

An Indian police officer performed a bizarre stunt as part of Republic Day celebrations in Firozabad in Northern India today (January 26th).

Anil Kanaujia lay down on the parade ground and asked several police vehicles to drive over his stomach.

Kanaujia then performed another stunt by using his body to keep two jeeps apart despite the fact that they were both driving towards him in opposite directions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Truck crash on north Indian road into transformer causes large electrical fire [Video]Truck crash on north Indian road into transformer causes large electrical fire

A truck crash on a road in north India triggered an electrical fire after the two vehicles hit a transformer, burning up £20,000 of cargo in one truck. On January 6 at around 2:00am a DCM truck was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:17Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.