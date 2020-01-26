Global  

Serial bomb blasts amid Republic Day celebrations in Assam; none injured

Serial low-intensity explosions rocked the state of Assam on the occasion of India's 71st Republic Day.
Assam: Banned separatist organisation ULFA-I claims responsibility for bomb blasts on Republic Day

The organisation had earlier issued a call for a 'general strike' on Sunday and asked citizens to...
DNA - Published

Republic Day celebrated in East; bomb blasts in Assam, CAA protests

The 71st Republic Day was celebrated with pomp and pageantry across the eastern region on Sunday,...
IndiaTimes - Published


