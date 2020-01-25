Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:10s - Published < > Embed
'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind

'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, hosted the chief guest of the 71st Republic Day celebrations, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Capital under multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover for Republic Day celebrations

Aided by dozens of drones in the air and hundreds of CCTV cameras and facial recognition devices,...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro welcomed by PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan, receives ceremonial honour

In his visit to India, Jair Messias Bolsonaro is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising...
Zee News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

RajaRathour518

Raja Rathour 100%follow back RT @ANI: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Brazil Jair Bolso… 4 hours ago

Vijay_Gautamm

Vijay Gautam 🚩राष्ट्रप्रेमी🚩 RT @TheRitamApp: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Brazil Ja… 6 hours ago

TheRitamApp

Ritam | ऋतम् Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Br… https://t.co/nEUzem3T95 6 hours ago

AdShar18

AdShar RT @ANI: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrive at Rashtrapati… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Many firsts witnessed at 71st Republic Day parade, Chinook & Apache helicopters make debut flypast [Video]Many firsts witnessed at 71st Republic Day parade, Chinook & Apache helicopters make debut flypast

INDIA CELEBRATED ITS 71ST REPUBLIC DAY THIS MORNING WITH A 90-MINUTE PARADE IN NEW DELHI WHERE BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO WAS THE CHIEF GUEST. INDIA'S MILITARY MIGHT WAS ON DISPLAY AT THE..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:15Published

India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest | Oneindia [Video]India celebrates 71st Republic Day, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is Chief Guest | Oneindia

INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY, PADMA VIBHUSHAN AWARDS: ARUN JAITLEY, SUSHMA SWARAJ AND GEORGE FERNANDES, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT, TELANGANA CM K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO: WILL PASS RESOLUTION..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.