'At Home' Reception: PM Modi, Jair Bolsonaro hosted by President Kovind

The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, hosted the chief guest of the 71st Republic Day celebrations, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.
Raja Rathour 100%follow back RT @ANI: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Brazil Jair Bolso… 4 hours ago
Vijay Gautam 🚩राष्ट्रप्रेमी🚩 RT @TheRitamApp: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Brazil Ja… 6 hours ago
Ritam | ऋतम् Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and President of Br… https://t.co/nEUzem3T95 6 hours ago
AdShar RT @ANI: Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu arrive at Rashtrapati… 6 hours ago
INDIA CELEBRATED ITS 71ST REPUBLIC DAY THIS MORNING WITH A 90-MINUTE PARADE IN NEW DELHI WHERE BRAZILIAN PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO WAS THE CHIEF GUEST. INDIA'S MILITARY MIGHT WAS ON DISPLAY AT THE..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:15Published 9 hours ago
INDIA CELEBRATES 71st REPUBLIC DAY, PADMA VIBHUSHAN AWARDS: ARUN JAITLEY, SUSHMA SWARAJ AND GEORGE FERNANDES, SONIA GANDHI HITS OUT AT MODI GOVT, TELANGANA CM K CHANDRASEKHAR RAO: WILL PASS RESOLUTION..
Credit: Oneindia Duration: 03:19Published 14 hours ago