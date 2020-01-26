Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:58s - Published Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations Australia Day celebrations on Sunday (January 26) were clouded by the tragedy of bushfires that have burnt across the country. Edward Baran reports. 0

