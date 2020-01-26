Global  

Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations

Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations

Tragedy of bushfires cloud Australia Day celebrations

Australia Day celebrations on Sunday (January 26) were clouded by the tragedy of bushfires that have burnt across the country.

Edward Baran reports.
