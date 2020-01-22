President Trump Refuses To Lift Sanctions To Negotiate with Iran 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published President Trump Refuses To Lift Sanctions To Negotiate with Iran Iran's foreign minister said he would "never rule out" the possibility of negotiations, but the U.S. would first need to lift the sanctions.

