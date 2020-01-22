Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

President Trump Refuses To Lift Sanctions To Negotiate with Iran

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Refuses To Lift Sanctions To Negotiate with Iran

President Trump Refuses To Lift Sanctions To Negotiate with Iran

Iran's foreign minister said he would "never rule out" the possibility of negotiations, but the U.S. would first need to lift the sanctions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran - Trump

The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran in order to negotiate, U.S. President Donald Trump...
Reuters India - Published

U.S. will not lift sanctions to negotiate with Iran: Trump

The United States will not lift sanctions on Iran in order to negotiate, U.S. President Donald Trump...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban [Video]Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban

Trump Says 'A Few Countries' Will Be Added to Travel Ban President Donald Trump made the comments about the controversial travel ban in Davos, Switzerland. The president is attending the World..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Trump downplays reported injuries to U.S. troops in Iranian attack [Video]Trump downplays reported injuries to U.S. troops in Iranian attack

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he did not consider the brain injuries suffered by 11 U.S. service members in Iran&apos;s recent attack on a base in Iraq to be serious, as the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.