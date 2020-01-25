Top 20 Worst Movies of the Century (So Far)

Are these the worst movies of the 21st century?

For this list, we’ll be looking at the worst movies of the century (so far).

Our countdown of these terrible movies from the 2000s and 2010s includes "Cats," "Gigli," "Jack and Jill," and more!

What do YOU think is the worst movie of the century so far?

Let us know in the comments!