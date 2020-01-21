Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:13s - Published < > Embed
Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf.

Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His grandmother, Margaret Boutte, also paid tribute to the activist.

Margaret Boutte, via Grammy Awards Hussle received two other nominations at this years Grammy Awards, best rap/sung performance and best rap song.

Grammy Awards EP Ken Ehrlich, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

DJ Khaled, Diplo & Common Step Out For Grammys 2020

DJ Khaled looks sharp in his all black look while arriving at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday...
Just Jared - Published

All-Star Tribute Announced Honoring Nipsey Hussle At The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards

The 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards will feature an all-star tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Set to take...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020 [Video]Rick Ross Shares How Nipsey Hussle Inspired ‘Gold Roses’ & Remembers Nipsey Hussle | Grammys 2020

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Ross discussed Nipsey Hussle and how the late star influenced his Grammy-nominated song ‘Gold Roses’ with Drake.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:55Published

Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys [Video]Taylor Swift Won't Attend Grammys

While it's not clear why the superstar will not be attending the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, she is still nominated for song of the year, best pop solo performance and best pop vocal album. Deborah..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.