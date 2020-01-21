Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

Hussle's longtime partner, Lauren London, accepted the award on his behalf.

Lauren London, via Grammy Awards His grandmother, Margaret Boutte, also paid tribute to the activist.

Margaret Boutte, via Grammy Awards Hussle received two other nominations at this years Grammy Awards, best rap/sung performance and best rap song.

Grammy Awards EP Ken Ehrlich, via statement