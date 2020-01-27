Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published < > Embed
Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at the 2020 Grammy Awards His mother joined him on stage for the big moment.

It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music.

Tyler, the Creator, via 2020 Grammys 'IGOR' is the fifth studio album from the California native.

It was released back in May 2019 and went on to become his first no.

1 album in the U.S. At the 2018 Grammys, Tyler scored a nomination in the same category for his album, 'Flower Boy.'

This year, he beat out Meek Mill's 'Championships' and 21 Savage's 'I Am > I Was.'

Tyler also performed "EARFQUAKE" and "NEW MAGIC WAND" during the ceremony.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tyler, The Creator's 'Igor' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammys

Tyler, the Creator won his first Grammy on Sunday night (Jan. 26), as his critically acclaimed...
Billboard.com - Published Also reported by •HipHopDXE! Online


Issa Rae Presents a Grammy Award to Tyler, The Creator

Issa Rae appears on stage to present an award at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

brylikefry

Big B RT @XXL: #BREAKING: Tyler, The Creator's Igor wins Best Rap Album at the #Grammys https://t.co/uac5gBjTJc 8 seconds ago

AtonalMango

Cpt.Aldo RT @RollingStone: Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/G6C6WAXnEB https://t.co/pTf1nVUAGh 56 seconds ago

AyeeeTre

Tre🤞🏼 RT @HotFreestyle: Tyler The Creator wins Best Rap Album at the GRAMMYs for ‘IGOR’. This is his first ever Grammy win! 🏆 https://t.co/fT00Ds… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dan + Shay Win GRAMMY Award For Best Country Duo [Video]Dan + Shay Win GRAMMY Award For Best Country Duo

Dan Smyers, a Pittsburgh native and member of the country music duo Dan + Shay took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:53Published

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys [Video]Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle Wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle." The song also features Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. Hussle's longtime..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.