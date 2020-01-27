Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' Wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

In his speech, Tyler also thanked Pharrell, whom he has cited as one of his major influences in music.

Tyler, the Creator, via 2020 Grammys 'IGOR' is the fifth studio album from the California native.

It was released back in May 2019 and went on to become his first no.

1 album in the U.S. At the 2018 Grammys, Tyler scored a nomination in the same category for his album, 'Flower Boy.'

This year, he beat out Meek Mill's 'Championships' and 21 Savage's 'I Am > I Was.'

Tyler also performed "EARFQUAKE" and "NEW MAGIC WAND" during the ceremony.