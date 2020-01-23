Global  

Disha Patani hosts brunch for Malang star cast, Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur attend

Disha Patani hosted brunch party for the cast of Malang in Mumbai.

Disha wore a lavender crop top with a floral print mini skirt.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunal Kemmu attended the party.
