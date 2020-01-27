Bentley celebrates iconic Mulsanne and legendary engine with unique final '6.75 Edition'

Bentley has announced a final edition version of its flagship Mulsanne, the peerless luxury limousine.

The exquisite Mulsanne 6.75 Edition by Mulliner will be restricted to just 30 unique examples, representing a fitting send-off for a masterpiece of British automotive engineering and craftsmanship.

The car is inspired by – and takes its name from - the legendary 6¾-litre engine, which this year celebrates its 60th year in continuous production.

With the Mulsanne completing production once the thirty 6.75 Edition cars are built, the all-new Flying Spur will become Bentley’s flagship model, as the pinnacle of Bentley’s exquisite range of luxurious cars.

With the Flying Spur to receive a hybrid powertrain by 2023, the move symbolises Bentley’s commitment to change and its journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility.

The world’s most sought-after luxury car brand has already taken its first step on the road towards electrification with the launch of the Bentayga Hybrid - the luxury SUV sector’s first, true plug-in hybrid and the most efficient Bentley ever.