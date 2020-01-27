Global  

Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys

Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys

Billie Eilish takes a clean sweep of the Big Four at the Grammys

Billie Eilish has swept all four major categories at the 62nd Grammy Awards on a night overshadowed by the death of basketball great Kobe Bryant.
Billie Eilish Wins Record of the Year For 'Bad Guy,' Completes Grammys Big Four Sweep

After winning the Grammy Awards for song of the year, best new artist and album of the year, Billie...
Billie Eilish Has Little to Say After Making Clean Sweep of the Big 4 Categories at the 2020 Grammys

Nothing bad about this, guy. The 62nd Grammy Awards couldn't end without awarding Record of the Year,...
