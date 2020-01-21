Global  

Nipsey Hussle wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

Nipsey Hussle wins Best Rap Performance at 2020 Grammys

The rapper, who died in March 2019, won for the song, "Racks In The Middle".
