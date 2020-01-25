Global  

World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards

World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards

World in Pictures: 62nd Grammy Awards

Some of the best Grammy Awards' images taken by Reuters photographers in Los Angeles, California and selected by our editors.
Beyonce, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards

"Music can change the world because it can change people." – Bono (U2), 22-time GRAMMY-winner....
Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards [Video]Billie Eilish wins top Grammy awards

Teen sensation wins across the board for her song "Bad Guy" and album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" produced with her brother Finneas O'Connell, as NBA legend Kobe Bryant was honored..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards [Video]Tyler, the Creator's 'IGOR' wins Best Rap Album at 2020 Grammy Awards

His mother joined him on stage for the big moment It is the 28-year-old rapper's first Grammy Award.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

