Trending: Channing Tatum and Jessie J share steamy Instagram Post to prove they are back together, Brandon Jenner is engaged, an 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:08s - Published In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now... In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Miyaki Lee RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Channing Tatum and Jessie J make their reconciliation red carpet official https://t.co/cvdp4JDEIU https://t.co/7HpvFxu… 1 day ago CNA Channing Tatum and Jessie J make their reconciliation red carpet official https://t.co/cvdp4JDEIU https://t.co/7HpvFxu0nL 2 days ago aibreaking Channing Tatum Jenna Dewan Settle Custody Battle As He Kisses Jessie J #custodybattle #tatumjenna #jennadewan… https://t.co/vNhjDlJE3B 2 days ago Monkey Viral #Channing Tatum on ''Hateful'' Remark Comparing Jessie J to Jenna Dewan now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/ko7E5GXFNd 2 days ago Monkey Viral #Channing Tatum Defends Jessie J From Troll | https://t.co/v3ynMjNact now trending on Monkey Viral -… https://t.co/usEZI0tU8i 2 days ago Masala! Jessie J and Channing Tatum left the world in a state of shock when they parted ways, with the former even posting… https://t.co/uUAQzY8tBb 4 days ago