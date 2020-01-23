Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Trump Middle-East plan: US president to meet with Israeli's PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
Trump Middle-East plan: US president to meet with Israeli's PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz

Trump Middle-East plan: US president to meet with Israeli's PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz

Trump Middle-East plan: US president to meet with Israeli's PM Netanyahu and rival Gantz
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Israel's Netanyahu, rival Gantz to visit Washington, White House says

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the White House on Tuesday, the White House said...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Trump to Netanyahu, Gantz: You have six weeks to implement peace plan

Trump will hold separate, back-to-back meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters IndiaSify



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ryantelke

Terry Ryan🌹outrider RT @Independent: Explosive John Bolton Ukraine claims leaked as Trump hosts Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Middle East peace plan - follow l… 5 seconds ago

mperelman

Marc Perelman Ex US Mideast envoy @Martin_Indyk @france24: "if Israel were to annex the West Bank, it would put an end to the cha… https://t.co/IeiKauFAWQ 12 seconds ago

jdlmike

Michael Sternberg RT @Zimmlaw175: Palestinian factions call ‘day of rage’ on day of Trump peace plan The Palestinians have no interest in peace, just the us… 36 seconds ago

unorthodoxdaily

Unorthodoxically Today US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Ga… https://t.co/Z4uDQNAwIE 2 minutes ago

SueGlashauser

Paula Sue Glashauser RT @OldRawgabbit: Deal of the century? Peace plan for the Middle East proposed by Trump. Little do they know (or do they?) that for decades… 3 minutes ago

thevoiceofresi2

the voice of resistance Palestine threatens to quit Oslo pact over Trump’s deal #Palestinian officials say they will quit key provisions o… https://t.co/srJH2F3cnr 3 minutes ago

adpucci

Pucci D 🔥 President Trump has invited Israeli leaders to the White House next week, and said he’ll probably release his Middl… https://t.co/SzC1M3EtYI 3 minutes ago

milanpaurich

Milan Paurich Trump’s Mideast Plan Is Seen Mainly as an Election Lift for Netanyahu https://t.co/CoQqjt2Onm Another quid pro quo. 7 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan [Video]'Come to us': Palestinian leader on Trump's plan

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited peace plan for Israelis and Palestinians within days. Trump's history of upending diplomatic norms in the region means that..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.