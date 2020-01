Memorial Growing For Kobe Bryant Outside Lower Merion High School STILL HARD TO BELIEVE THAT ITIS REAL, TRANG.DEVASTATING.THANK YOU, TRANG.THANKS SO MUCH, TRANG.THE DEATH OF BASKETBALLSTAR HITS CLOSE TO HOME BEFOREBRYANT BROKE NBA RECORDS,BECAME LOCAL LEGENDS AT LOWERMERION HIGH SCHOOL IN ARDMORE."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERCRYSTAL CRANMORE LIVE OUTSIDEEVERY SCHOOL THIS MORNINGWHERE SO MANY HAVE BEEN COMINGTO PAY TRIBUTE.CRYSTAL?GOOD MORNING, WELL IT,DOESN'T MATTER WHERE YOU'REFROM, WHETHER YOU'RE A MEN ORA WOMAN OR WHAT SPORT YOU EVENPLAYED.KOBE BRYANT WAS ANINSPIRATION, AND THAT'S HOWMANY LOCAL FANS SAY THEY PLANTO REMEMBER HIM.THAT'S HOW SO MANY PEOPLE AREREMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT, ASTHEY ADD TO GROWING MEMORIALOUTSIDE THE LOWER MERION HIGHSCHOOL GYM THAT BEARS HISNAME.THE WAY YOU PLAYED, THE WAYYOU LIVED, AND THE WAY YOUWORKED WAS AS SILL A IT ISGETS.BRYANT KILLED IN AHELICOPTER CRASH IN CALABASAS,CALIFORNIA, HIS 13 YEAR OLDDAUGHTER GIANNA ALSO AMONG THENINE PEOPLE AUTHORITIES SAYPERISHED IN THE WRECKAGE, THELOSS ACCORDING TO FANS, INCOMERE HENCE JOB LIFE'S TOO SHORT.YOU JUST GOT TO CHERISH EVERYMOMENT WITH YOUR FAMILY ANDFRIEND.WE DON'T KNOW YOU COULD BEHERE ONE DAY GONE IN A MINUTE.NEWS OF KOBE BRYANT'S DEATHSPREAD SHOT WAVES THROUGHOUTTHE COUNTRY SPECIALLY HERE ATLOWER MERION WHERE THEATHLETES HEAT ONCE CALLEDHOME.BRYANT STARTED AT LOWER MERIONHIGH SCHOOL IN 1992 AND BY1996 BEFORE HE LEFT FOR THE NBA AND THE LOSS AND LESS LAKERSHE HELPED LEAD HIS HIGH SCHOOLBASKETBALL TEAM TO THE STATECHAMPIONSHIP.THE ENTIRE LOWER MERIONCOMMUNITY SENDS ITS DEEP ERSCONDOLANCES TO THE ENTIREBRYANT FAMILY.INSIDE THE BRYANT GYM ONSUNDAY, A BASKETBALL GAME HADJUST WRAPPED UP WHEN WORD HITOF THE BASKETBALL PLAYER'SDEATH.THE HIGH SCHOOL MEN WEREWEARING SIXERS AND LAKERST-SHIRT, STILL RELISHING INSATURDAY NIGHT'S GAME WHEREIRONICALLY JAMES SURPASSEDBRYANT'S TOTAL TO MOVE INTOTHIRD PLACE ON THE NBA ALLTIME SCORING LIST.BRYANT TOOK TO SOCIAL MEDIACONGRATULATE JAMES, LOCAL FANSWILL ALWAYS REMEMBER BRYANT ASTHEIR HOMETOWN HERO.THAT BIG MAN LIKE EVERYONE.OFFICIALS JUST PUT UPBARRICADE AROUND THIS GROWINGMEMORIAL OUTSIDE OF BRYANT GYMSO THE CHILDREN, THE STUDENTSWHO WILL BE ARRIVING SHORTLY,HAVE A PLACE TO GO, AND THEYDON'T DISRUPT THE MEMORIALHERE.NOW AGAIN, WE ARE STILLAWAITING WORD FROM THE LOWERMERION SCHOOL DISTRICT ON HOWTHEY PLAN TO PAY TRIBUTE TOTHE ATHLETE.