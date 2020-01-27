Global  

Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province: Officials

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Plane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province: OfficialsPlane crashes in Afghanistan's Ghazni province: Officials
0
Recent related news from verified sources

Plane crashes in eastern Afghanistan: Officials

A plane crashed in eastern Afghanistan's Ghazni province Monday, officials said, but it was not...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsMid-DayReuters IndiaReutersSeattle TimesSifyHinduDeutsche Welle


Afghanistan: Passenger plane crashes in Taliban territory

Afghan officials announced that a state-owned plane had crash-landed in the province of Ghazni. The...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •Sify



