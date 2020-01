KC Soda Co launches new "Stone Cold Jones" flavors 27 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 02:13s - Published KC Soda Co launches new "Stone Cold Jones" flavors KC Soda Co is introducing a new line of Stone Cold Jones sodas ahead of the Super Bowl 0

YOUR SUPER BOWL WATCH PARTIES,THERE'S A FINUCCIS THEME DRINKSTHAT YOU'RE DEFINITELY GOING TOWANT TO ADD TO YOUR MENU JOININGME.THIS MORNING IS LUCAS THOMPSONOWNER OF CASEY SODA COMPANYLUCAS.THANKS SO MUCH FOR BEING WITHUS.APPRECIATE IT VERY MUCH.OKAY, WE GOT TO TALK ABOUT THESEAWESOME NEW STONE COLD JONESWRITES.TELL US ABOUT HIM UP HERE IN THEFRONT.SO WE CREATED THIS LINE WITHCHRIS JONES AND THESE ARE FOURNEW FLAVORS THAT WE BROUGHT INFOR THE SUPER BOWL.CHRIS IS FROM MISSISSIPPI.SO WE MADE A MISSISSIPPI MUDCHOCOLATE CREAM.THIS WILL BE PERFECT TO STARTSUPER BOWL SUNDAY.IT'S CALLED WAKE IT'S GAME DAYESPRESSO.THIS IS ACTUALLY ALMOST SOLD OUTFROM THIS WEEK AND WE SOLD HALFOUR STOCK READY.IT'S CALLED BARRY THE NINERS.IT'S A RASPBERRY SODA, AND THENTHIS WAS OUR SUMMER LEMONADE.WE RENAMED SOUTH BEACH LEMONADEFOR MIAMI OBVIOUSLY AND THEN FORTHOSE PATRICK MAHOMES FANS, WEHAVE SOME KETCHUP SODA, AND THENWE ALSO BROUGHT IN SOME KETCHUPCHIPS FROM THE UK AS WELL.AND IF YOU HAVEN'T TRIED THEOLDER FLAVORS TO WHY DON'T WETALK ABOUT THE ONES HERE IN THEBACK ROW?ABSOLUTELY.YEAH, WE BROUGHT SIX OF THEOTHER FLAVORS BACK AS WELL CREAMSODA.SAX PERILLA FOR CHRIS'S SACKSROOT BEER PUNISHING PINEAPPLEUNBLOCKABLE BLACK CHERRY ANDTHEN WE ALSO HAVE RAIDER TEARSWHITE BIRCH, WHICH WAS A FANFAVORITE AND THESE ARE THESE AREGOING FAST AS YOU MENTIONEDABSOLUTE SATURDAY THAT YOURSHELLS RIGHT IN A COUPLE DAYS.HE'S YOU'RE SAYING SOME OF THEMARE ALMOST SOLD OUT HOW YEAH,THEY'RE RIGHT NOW.I DON'T THINK THEY'RE GOING TOLAST UNTIL SUPER BOWL SUNDAY.SO BUT YOU'VE GOT TO HURRY ANDGET YOURS.DO YOU HAVE A FAVORITE MYFAVORITE RIGHT NOW IS THE WAKEUP.IT'S GAME DAY ESPRESSO.PERFECT AND WHERE CAN FOL GETTHESE YOU CAN GET THEM AT CITY.AT OUR STORE CASEY SODA, ANDTHEN MASTER EAT SODA ANDLAWRENCE, KANSAS AND ALSO CASEYSODA.COM AND WHEN YOU RUN OUTTHAT IT THAT'S IT.THAT'S IT.YEAH ONCE WE SELL OUT WE'LL LOOKBACK NEXT SEASON.OKAY, WHAT'S BEEN THE WHAT'SBEEN THE BEST PART ABOUT THISPARTNERSHIP BETWEEN YOU ANDCHRIS JONES THE CHIEFS FANS LOVEIT.YEAH.THEY ABSOLUTELY LOVE IT.WE DID IT AS A ONE-OFF RUN ANDWE BROUGHT IT BACK TWO MORETIMES.SO THIS WOULD BE THE LAST TIMEAWESOME.WELL, I APPRECIATE YOU COMING INQUICK YOUR WEBSITE KCCI.COMDOT-COM LUCAS.THANKS SO MUCH FOR ALL YOU DO.AND YEAH MAD AT YOUR SUPER BOWLPARTY COCH





