Bryant Crashed In Foggy Conditions

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:30s
On Sunday morning NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash.

He and eight others had been flying in heavy fog conditions before crashing into a hillside.

The fog conditions were bad.

Los Angeles Police Department had grounded its flights that morning, deeming it too dangerous to fly.

Flight-tower audio recordings were published by TMZ .

They showed aviation authorities telling the helicopter pilot he was flying "too low."
