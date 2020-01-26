Inside Justin Bieber's New YouTube Docuseries 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' | Billboard News 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:31s - Published Inside Justin Bieber's New YouTube Docuseries 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' | Billboard News The long-awaited Justin Bieber documentary makes its debut at noon ET on Monday (Jan. 27) as a YouTube Original, and Billboard went behind the lens to get the narrative on how it came together.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this EnterpriserSuite New #EnterpriserSuite story: An Inside Look at ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons,’ His New YouTube Docuseries https://t.co/8MFj7gfgP3 #music 27 minutes ago EnterpriserSuite New #EnterpriserSuite story: An Inside Look at ‘Justin Bieber: Seasons,’ His New YouTube Docuseries https://t.co/xuvBf4IiPq #music 27 minutes ago elementarty [WATCH] Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Docuseries Shows His Life Struggles - Justin Beiber’s new YouTube-exclusive docu… https://t.co/PesEiN6ICg 49 minutes ago MusicLinkUp What Music Professionals Need To Know #TodayJanuary27 An Inside Look at 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' His New YouTube D… https://t.co/Ip6ilvWeVT 3 hours ago Jan Jansen Music An Inside Look at 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' His New YouTube Docuseries https://t.co/SUwxsXd8nq #billboard… https://t.co/k8m1EJIzq5 4 hours ago Music An Inside Look at 'Justin Bieber: Seasons,' His New YouTube Docuseries #Music https://t.co/YisOFAPI94 https://t.co/0WAxuZT2PY 4 hours ago