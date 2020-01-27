Global  

Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the late royal would have approved of her daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan and her and her son Prince Harry's decision to step back from royal duties.
