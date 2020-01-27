Paul Burrell: Princess Diana would have supported Duchess Meghan

Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell believes the late royal would have approved of her daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan and her and her son Prince Harry 's decision to step back from royal duties.



Recent related videos from verified sources Princesses Eugenie And Beatrice Could Step in To Fill Prince Harry and Meghan’s Shoes With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now happily living in Canada, there are two vacant roles waiting to be filled in within the royal family, and Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who is the historical.. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:54Published 10 hours ago Family of murdered Meghan Cremer attend court as accused appear before South African magistrates Meghan Cremer’s mother and brother, Jill and Paul Cremer, attended the court appearance of the men accused of murdering Meghan in September last year. The accused suspects appeared in Athlone.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:34Published 11 hours ago