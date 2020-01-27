Global  

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

China says coronavirus can spread before symptoms show calling into question US containment strategy

The Wuhan coronavirus may spread by people who don’t even know they have it yet.

The warning comes from China's health minister Ma Xiaowei who says the virus is contagious before any symptoms appear.
Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive [Video]Wife Of Canada's First Confirmed Coronavirus Patient Also Tests Positive

The wife of Canada’s first confirmed Coronavirus patient has also tested positive for it. An Ontario laboratory is currently investigating hers and 19 other suspected cases in Canada. According to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’ [Video]Coronavirus: Recently returned travellers from China told to ‘self-isolate’

People who have returned to the UK from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China should “self-isolate” even if they have no symptoms, the Health Secretary has said. In a significant ramping up of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published

