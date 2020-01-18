Global  

Bernie Sanders Passed Joe Biden In Popular Betting Poll

Sen.

Bernie Sanders passed formed Vice President Joe Biden in a poll on the popular betting site PredictIt.

According to Business Insiders, this is the first time for Sanders and right before the first caucus.

Sanders led in the poll with a 39 percent chance of winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden was five percentage points behind at 34 percent.

The betting poll coincides with recent national and statewide polls that also show him ahead of Biden.
Joe Biden Leads First Post-Debate Poll By 11 Points Over Bernie Sanders, 18 Points Over Elizabeth Warren

Former Vice President Joe Biden holds comfortable double-digit leads over Bernie Sanders and...
Mediaite - Published

Bernie Sanders Has Narrow Lead in New National Poll

The survey, conducted for CNN, is the first national debate-qualifying poll showing Mr. Sanders in...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •The AgeUSATODAY.com



