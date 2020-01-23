Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Disparities found between boys and girls high school fields

Video Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville - Duration: 02:50s - Published < > Embed
Disparities found between boys and girls high school fields

Disparities found between boys and girls high school fields

This story was co-produced by NewsChannel 5 and student journalists Abbey Cutrer and Ashja Murchison of Hillsboro High School.

It is part of a partnership between NewsChannel 5's parent company, Scripps, and the News Literacy Project, aimed at teaching audiences how to identify fact from fiction by becoming more news literate.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HHSBurroSports

Hillsboro Burros Sports RT @HillsboroGlobe: Thank you @NC5 , @LReyTV & Mike Rose for the opportunity to put this story together. @PrincipalPelham @MetroSchools @O… 23 minutes ago

HillsboroGlobe

HillsboroGlobe Thank you @NC5 , @LReyTV & Mike Rose for the opportunity to put this story together. @PrincipalPelham… https://t.co/WNKeqnTAoQ 23 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Waseca Boys And Girls Hockey Teams Not Allowed To Wear Jerseys Honoring Police Officer [Video]Waseca Boys And Girls Hockey Teams Not Allowed To Wear Jerseys Honoring Police Officer

To show their support, the Waseca boys and girls hockey teams planned to wear new customized jersey’s with a Waseca officers name on the back who was shot in the head, but they were shut down by the..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 00:45Published

Las Vegas hospital shows high school students medical field [Video]Las Vegas hospital shows high school students medical field

Mountain View Hospital is helping high school students more about the medical fields. Students from Cimmaron High School have been invited to tour the hospital, interact with doctors and get hands on..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:22Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.