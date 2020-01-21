Global  

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Zombie Planet

Video Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com - Duration: 00:50s - Published < > Embed
Now on Blu-ray and Digital!

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap.

In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.

But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Directed by: Ruben Fleischer Written by: Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham Produced by: Gavin Polone Executive Producers: Paul Wernick Rhett Reese Rebecca Rivo Ruben Fleischer David Bernad Cast: Woody Harrelson Jesse Eisenberg Emma Stone Abigail Breslin Rosario Dawson Zoey Deutch Luke Wilson #Sony #WoodyHarrelson #Zombieland2 #JesseEisenberg #EmmaStone #AbigailBreslin #RosarioDawson #ZoeyDeutch #LukeWilson #ThomasMiddleditch #PlanetZombie
MoviesVOD

Movies & VOD ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Zombie Planet. Now on Blu-ray and Digital! https://t.co/GY5p645aMJ #Movie #Trailer #Video #Film #SonyPictures 7 hours ago

tctess2

🍑🌎Rally all Resisters 🌍🍑 I think I’m going to watch Zombieland Double Tap later today, nothing gets the mind off of politics like a good ole zombie movie! 12 hours ago

chuck_curry

Chuck Curry Try this #flick#ZombielandDoubleTap is on disk and pay-per-view … make sure you see the first sequel first and t… https://t.co/MHJZSJueHF 4 days ago

KosmicCowboy

Hazed RT @FReelReviews: Sony Pictures definitely has an experienced zombie killer onboard as they perfectly nail this #ZombielandDoubleTap Blu-ra… 5 days ago

FReelReviews

Reel Reviews Sony Pictures definitely has an experienced zombie killer onboard as they perfectly nail this #ZombielandDoubleTap… https://t.co/6mc0iObG51 5 days ago

EricPruett37

Eric Pruett #ZombieLand Double Tap awesome movie better than the first. Great job #WoodyHarrelson #JesseEisenberg #EmmaStone… https://t.co/4WZbPEGlVZ 6 days ago

RetroToTheMax

Jennifer RT @kultcinema1980: Giving away one copy of Zombieland: Double Tap 4k UltraHD Blu-ray. Open to U.S.A. and Canada. Contest ends Jan. 21, 202… 1 week ago


ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Babylon Commercial [Video]ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Babylon Commercial

ZOMBIELAND: DOUBLE TAP - Babylon Commercial. Now on Blu-ray and Digital! (Double) Tap That. Plot synopsis: A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:45Published

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Car Commercial [Video]ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Car Commercial

ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Car Commercial. Now on Blu-ray and Digital! viral video

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 00:30Published

