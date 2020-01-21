ZOMBIELAND DOUBLE TAP movie - Zombie Planet
A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap.
In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors.
But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.
Directed by: Ruben Fleischer
Written by: Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham
Produced by: Gavin Polone
Executive Producers:
Paul Wernick
Rhett Reese
Rebecca Rivo
Ruben Fleischer
David Bernad
Cast:
Woody Harrelson
Jesse Eisenberg
Emma Stone
Abigail Breslin
Rosario Dawson
Zoey Deutch
Luke Wilson
