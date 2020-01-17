Global  

'We've lost a huge giant in this community:' Friends remember man killed in deputy-involved crash

The man who died in a deputy-involved crash Saturday at 10th and State has been identified as 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson.

Stinson is well known in Milwaukee for his work as a community leader and lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools.
