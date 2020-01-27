Global  

Huawei: UK to decide whether to ban 5G equipment

Huawei: UK to decide whether to ban 5G equipment

Huawei: UK to decide whether to ban 5G equipment

The UK's National Security Council will discuss Huawei's potential role in Britain's 5G networks on Tuesday.
The best Huawei phones of 2020: find your perfect Huawei


TechRadar - Published

UK to decide whether to ban Huawei from 5G

The government is due to decide later whether to ban Huawei from the UK's 5G networks.
BBC News - Published


Jamessteel2008

James Steel RT @EdConwaySky: Tomorrow Britain will decide whether to allow Huawei a role in building its 5G network. A quick thread on why this matters… 1 minute ago

AdekunleAyan

MASTERPIECE👌 UK to decide whether to ban Huawei from 5G https://t.co/LZrfoZKf1B https://t.co/lEP9eB8nIc 16 minutes ago

TheDailyUsNews

TheDailyUSNews.com Huawei 5G verdict is a decision ‘with few good options’ - https://t.co/xduvLHqcwP - The government is due to decide… https://t.co/5Y0KHX5NVu 24 minutes ago

fiweh

FiWEH Life UK to decide whether to ban Huawei from 5G - FiWEH Life - https://t.co/P3xC30x7mT https://t.co/RQk1VpSiTo 1 hour ago

Markelpb

Markel Pascual Blanco RT @AnalystSantiago: UK to decide on #Huawei #5G ban. The #UK government is expected to decide on Tuesday whether to ban equipment made by… 1 hour ago

Tzarfrank

Francis Adikpe UK to decide whether to ban Huawei from 5G https://t.co/C4enuj2cdP https://t.co/rDHzDDJCPg 2 hours ago


PM: Huawei decision will deliver 5G benefits [Video]PM: Huawei decision will deliver 5G benefits

The PM is under pressure from the US and within his own party not to grant the Chinese firm a role in the UK's 5G network.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:20Published

Huawei: national security is at stake, says tech consultant [Video]Huawei: national security is at stake, says tech consultant

...

Credit: LBC     Duration: 02:30Published

