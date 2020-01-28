Global  

Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer

Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer

Bolton revelations 'erased' any excuse for not calling witnesses -Schumer

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Monday that revelations from John Bolton&apos;s book has erased any justification not to call witnesses in the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump.
