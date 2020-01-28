Global  

Trump's team ramps up defense despite Bolton's claim

Donald Trump&apos;s lawyers continued their defense of the U.S. president in his impeachment trial, despite revelations by ex-national security advisor John Bolton that Trump&apos;s deal with Ukraine was, in fact, &apos;quid pro quo.&apos; Lisa Bernhard has more.
