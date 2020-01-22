Global  

Bernie Sanders passed Joe Biden in popular betting poll

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Bernie Sanders passed Joe Biden in popular betting poll

Bernie Sanders passed Joe Biden in popular betting poll

Sen.

Bernie Sanders passed formed Vice President Joe Biden in a poll on the popular betting site PredictIt.

According to Business Insiders, this is the first time for Sanders and right before the first caucus.

Sanders led in the poll with a 39 percent chance of winning the Democratic presidential nomination.

Biden was five percentage points behind at 34 percent.

The betting poll coincides with recent national and statewide polls that also show him ahead of Biden.
