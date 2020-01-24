Global  

Tri-State Area Residents Tested For Coronavirus

Tri-State Area Residents Tested For Coronavirus

Tri-State Area Residents Tested For Coronavirus

New York City health officials and local Chinatown leaders will discuss what the city is doing to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

CBS2's Reena Roy reports.
Here’s what Bay Area residents need to know about the coronavirus

The Alameda County Public Health Department said Thursday night it has been investigating less than...
SFGate - Published

First presumptive case of coronavirus in GTA worries schools, parents

Residents across the Greater Toronto Area are expressing concern after learning that a man in a...
CP24 - Published


Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients [Video]Residents in Hong Kong's Kowloon sign petition to stop suburb from hosting coronavirus patients

Hong Kong's government want to appoint the Kowloon Bay Integrated Treatment Centre as a clinic to treat potential Wuhan coronavirus patients. Footage from January 27 shows residents of Richland..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:45Published

Coronavirus: Furious Hong Kong residents set fire to 'secret quarantine facility' [Video]Coronavirus: Furious Hong Kong residents set fire to "secret quarantine facility"

Angry residents of a Hong Kong neighbourhood on Sunday (January 26th) set fire to a building they claim is going to be used to hold patients infected with the coronavirus. The residents of the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:54Published

