Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls

ANOTHER REASON TO CHEER FOR ALL THE THALAIVAR FANS, BUT THIS TIME ITS NOT ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER COMING UP BUT SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH IS SET TO APPEAR ON THE POPULAR ADVENTURE SHOW MAN Vs WILD SHOW WITH SURVIVALIST BEAR GRYLLS.

THE MAN Vs WILD SHOW MADE HEADLINES RECENTLY WHEN IN 2019 PM NARENDRA MODI JOINED GRYLLS FOR A SPECIAL EPISODE OF THE ADVENTURE-SURVIVAL SERIES SHOT IN THE JIM CORBETT NATIONAL PARK IN UTTARAKHAND.

AS PER BUZZ RAJINIKANTH AND GRYLLS WILL EXPLORE THE WILD IN BANDIPUR TIGER RESERVE, KARNATAKA AND THE SHOOTING FOR THE EPISODE WILL TAKE PLACE FOR SIX HOURS IN A DAY IN THE FOREST AREA.