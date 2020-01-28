Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Snoop Dogg signs Kobe Bryant petition to change NBA logo to honour late star

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
Snoop Dogg signs Kobe Bryant petition to change NBA logo to honour late star

Snoop Dogg signs Kobe Bryant petition to change NBA logo to honour late star

Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber and more are supporting a petition to change the NBA logo to honour Kobe Bryant following his tragic death over the weekend.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant death: Mural of basketball star and daughter Gianna appears in LA [Video]Kobe Bryant death: Mural of basketball star and daughter Gianna appears in LA

The mural features Kobe and Gianna's faces, with the words "Kobe & Gigi Forever. Daddy's Girl".View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death [Video]LeBron James 'heartbroken and devastated' by Kobe Bryant's death

LeBron James broke his silence about the death of his close friend Kobe Bryant on social media on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.