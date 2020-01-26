Global  

China will defeat 'devil' coronavirus, infections pass 4,500

Russia and Hong Kong have closed some border crossings with mainland China.

The coronavirus has killed over 100 people and infections have been found in more than a dozen countries.

Joe Davies reports.
