Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:06s - Published < > Embed
This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster

This Day in History: Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after its 11:38 a.m.

Launch, NASA's space shuttle exploded, killing all seven crew members.

Among the crew was Christa McAuliffe, a 37-year-old high school social studies teacher from New Hampshire.

McAuliffe had won a competition that earned her a place on the Challenger.

Millions witnessed the tragedy on live television.

In the aftermath, President Ronald Reagan appointed a special commission to determine what went wrong with Challenger.

The investigation determined the disaster was caused by the failure of an “O-ring” seal due to cold weather.

It would be two years before NASA sent astronauts into space again.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GrownupGeekGirl

~ Sarah ~ 🌹🥄🦄 ~ RT @TheRealAlienTwo: I vividly remember this day, 34 years ago, when I was in kindergarten as the class watched with horror on a tube-TV on… 1 hour ago

KymLucas1

Kym Lucas Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster - HISTORY #sheroes #heroes https://t.co/GfI09tBhqN 1 hour ago

DMwambonu

#NaturalHairCampaign RT @AfricaRepublic: TODAY TUESDAY, JANUARY 28TH 2020 IN BLACK HISTORY On this day in 1986 Astronaut Ronald McNair died in the space shut… 2 hours ago

AfricaRepublic

GPAN TODAY TUESDAY, JANUARY 28TH 2020 IN BLACK HISTORY On this day in 1986 Astronaut Ronald McNair died in the space… https://t.co/pBbdEvLwo8 2 hours ago

BoldedScience

BOLDEDscience This day in #science and #astronomy history: 1986: The Challenger explodes shortly after launch, killing seven pa… https://t.co/lB46XkyguM 3 hours ago

TheRealAlienTwo

AlienTwo👽👽Seth I vividly remember this day, 34 years ago, when I was in kindergarten as the class watched with horror on a tube-TV… https://t.co/8pKh79yjV2 4 hours ago

HelenAnn16

Helen Ann Space Shuttle Challenger Disaster - HISTORY https://t.co/oEwSUQdhRD 4 hours ago

willcarver101

William carver @NC5_AmyWatson Have been watching for over an hour this morning and no mention of the Space Shuttle Challenger disa… https://t.co/azmnYNcDGa 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th) [Video]This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti (Sunday, January 12th)

This Day in History: Massive Earthquake Strikes Haiti. January 12, 2010. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck at 4:53 p.m. local time, devastating the small Caribbean island nation. It was the strongest..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published

Top 10 Iconic Moments Captured in Photos [Video]Top 10 Iconic Moments Captured in Photos

These photos were worth a thousand words … and then some. For this list, we’re looking at some of the most incredible photos of historic moments. We’ll be focusing on stunning shots of pivotal..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 08:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.