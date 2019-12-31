This Day in History: Challenger Disaster
Challenger Disaster January 28, 1986 Seventy-three seconds after
its 11:38 a.m.
Launch, NASA's
space shuttle exploded, killing
all seven crew members.
Among the crew was Christa McAuliffe,
a 37-year-old high school social
studies teacher from New Hampshire.
McAuliffe had won a
competition that earned
her a place on the Challenger.
Millions witnessed
the tragedy on live television.
In the aftermath, President Ronald Reagan
appointed a special commission to
determine what went wrong with Challenger.
The investigation determined
the disaster was caused by
the failure of an “O-ring” seal
due to cold weather.
It would be two
years before NASA sent
astronauts into space again.