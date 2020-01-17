Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:26s - Published < > Embed
Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

King, replica trophy, doco snippet part of Margaret Court grand slam recognition

Margaret Court will be presented with a replica Australian Open trophy while a snippet of a...
The Age - Published

Award-winning ‘homophobe’ Margaret Court returns to Australian Open for tennis anniversary

Australia’s 2018 Homophobe of the Year Margaret Court has made her return to the Australian Open to...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

NewsAt20

News RT @ultrascanhumint: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open: Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversar… 2 minutes ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open: Tennis Australia came under pressure to… https://t.co/t318bNrnrs 3 minutes ago

ultrascanhumint

Ultrascan HUMINT Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open: Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniver… https://t.co/boF5aaiK9G 3 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open https://t.co/eqRKG7eARq 6 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open https://t.co/a9rwtTOUPN 10 minutes ago

metebayirr

Mete Bayır Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open https://t.co/Zj3wvOCGP4 11 minutes ago

Davidfhlegg

David Legg Controversial tennis champion Court presented with trophy at Australian Open https://t.co/8gkceNosch 1 hour ago

angrymunchkin

David Lockhart Tennis Australia appear more concerned by McEnroe and Navratilova embarrassing them, than the medieval views of Mar… https://t.co/96CXvAOmZw 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles? [Video]Grand Slams in the Open era: Who has the most titles?

As players compete for the first major title of 2020 in Melbourne, we look at which players hold the most Grand Slams in the Open era.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.