Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 01:08s - Published Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches A Politico piece sheds light on President Trump's mentions of Melania Trump's "Be Best" campaign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Michaelene Manion Report: Trump 'Deliberately' Omitting Mention Of Melania's 'Be Best' Campaign In Speeches - news - CenturyLink https://t.co/PML36ol9yQ 4 hours ago