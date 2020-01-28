Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK

Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK

The Foreign Secretary’s statement on Huawei, given in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon.

Dominic Raab said the Government’s decision to use Huawei technology in its 5G network does not affect the UK’s ability to share “highly sensitive intelligence data” with Five Eyes security partners.

In a statement to MPs, Mr Raab said: “I want to be absolutely clear that nothing in this review affects this country’s ability to share highly sensitive intelligence data over highly secure networks both within the UK and with our partners including the Five Eyes.

“GCHQ has categorically confirmed that how we construct our 5G and full-fibre public networks has nothing to do with how we share classified data.

“And the UK’s technical security experts have agreed that new controls on high-risk vendors are completely consistent with the UK’s security needs.” Mr Raab said risks “cannot be eliminated” but a new regulatory system would mitigate them.

He said: “I hope the whole House will agree that if we are to achieve our digital connectivity ambitions it is absolutely imperative that we can trust in the safety and the security of our telecoms networks.

“Risks can’t be eliminated in telecoms, but it is the job of Government, Ofcom and industry to work together to ensure we reduce our vulnerabilities and mitigate those risks.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

U.K. to allow Huawei in 5G networks but not in 'core' parts

Britain decided Tuesday to give Huawei limited access to build parts of its new high-speed mobile...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerNPRReuters


Boris Johnson Reportedly Poised to Grant Huawei Limited Access to UK’s 5G Network


RIA Nov. - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK: https://t.co/5BhfN3lKxB #Huawei 57 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network [Video]Boris Johnson paves the way for limited Huawei access to 5G network

Boris Johnson has paved the way for Chinese firm Huawei to have a limited role in the UK’s 5G network, in a move that sets up a diplomatic clash with the US. The National Security Council chaired by..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.