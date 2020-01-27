Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published < > Embed
Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add Huawei to its 5G infrastructure; Cadillac Super Cruise is the next best thing to level 5 autonomy; Atari is building themed hotels; NFL players answer tech questions at the Super Bowl; Get all your AR Lego needs fulfilled with Trigger; Better home security with two new cameras with facial recognition and one that is "Hacker Proof"; A robot helping to treat the Coronavirus; The Flippy Chefbot is getting an upgrade; The Marty cleaning robot turns one; and we talk to the CMO of the the PicMonkey design app.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Wandafay

Real Wandafay Daily! RT @DigitalTrends: Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To @Facebook + #SuperBowlLIV Players Answer Tech Qs #DTLive https://t.co… 8 minutes ago

DigitalTrends

Digital Trends Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To @Facebook + #SuperBowlLIV Players Answer Tech Qs #DTLive https://t.co/q8FGMFXnL0 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, 'Puppy Bowl XVI' [Video]Dan Schachner Chats About Animal Planet's Adorable Annual Event, "Puppy Bowl XVI"

The pup players are back and ready for non-stop all football action for "Puppy Bowl XVI," television’s cutest sports competition and original TV adoption event. To celebrate 16 years of incredible..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 20:36Published

Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps [Video]Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps

On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.