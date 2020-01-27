Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Published Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add Huawei to its 5G infrastructure; Cadillac Super Cruise is the next best thing to level 5 autonomy; Atari is building themed hotels; NFL players answer tech questions at the Super Bowl; Get all your AR Lego needs fulfilled with Trigger; Better home security with two new cameras with facial recognition and one that is "Hacker Proof"; A robot helping to treat the Coronavirus; The Flippy Chefbot is getting an upgrade; The Marty cleaning robot turns one; and we talk to the CMO of the the PicMonkey design app.