Klopp standing by his mid-season break decision

Juergen Klopp defends his mid-season break decision that will see him and his first team miss the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury.
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (JANUARY 28, 2020)

(SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING "I decided that we will have a mid-season break, based on a letter, not only but as well, based on a letter which we got in April 2019 where we were asked to respect this mid-season break.

We do that and I know how it sounds now and I don't want to be in the middle of all these discussions, I'm not a revolutionary guy or whatever and show the whole world how strong I can be or whatever.

It's absolutely not the reason.

If people think I'm not here that I'm lazy because I'm not there at the game (FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury) I'm lazy, I cannot change that.

If people name me whatever they want to name me I cannot change that, but I'm not too much interested in it because the only responsibility I feel is for my players and to be one hundred per cent honest, very much for all the players as well." STORY: Ahead of their trip to West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday (January 29), Juergen Klopp's staunch defence of sticking with a pre-arranged mid-season break, which would see himself and his first team squad miss a FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury, dominated his news conference on Tuesday (January 28).

Klopp, who took the decision, insisted he would not change his mind and that the youthful

Klopp, who took the decision, insisted he would not change his mind and that the youthful

Liverpool team who will take on the League One outfit at Anfield on Feb. 4 had every chance of winning.

4 had every chance of winning.




