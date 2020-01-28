Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Justin Bieber worries about his gift

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 01:16s - Published < > Embed
Justin Bieber worries about his gift

Justin Bieber worries about his gift

Justin Bieber worries about his gift The 'Yummy' singer had gone through a lot of changes in recent years, including getting married to model Hailey Bieber and getting back into the recording studio after a long hiatus, and he admits the break made him realise he wasn't helping others like he felt he should.

He said in the first episode of his YouTube Originals Series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons': Justin said: And the singer feels he is at his "best" when he is on stage or in the studio and says music is one thing that he know he's good at.

He added:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MSN_Singapore

MSN Singapore Justin Bieber worries about his gift https://t.co/ef7yTQ8eCP https://t.co/HkFhOz6oXl 7 hours ago

247newsafrica

247News.Africa WATCH: Justin Bieber worries about his gift https://t.co/OTyyjKuvlD https://t.co/m9Z8Qa8krn 11 hours ago

IOL_Lifestyle

IOL Lifestyle WATCH: Justin Bieber worries about his gift https://t.co/bIMZwtuaH8 12 hours ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Justin Bieber worries about his gift! #JustinBieber #Seasons #JustinBieberSeasons #CelebrityNews @yourbiebernews… https://t.co/McP4rryWRd 12 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Justin Bieber Bringing Changes Tour To Pittsburgh [Video]Justin Bieber Bringing Changes Tour To Pittsburgh

Are you ready for a Bieber invasion, Pittsburgh? Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:16Published

Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents [Video]Hailey Baldwin Talks About Discussing Marriage With Her Parents

Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey Bieber in July 2018 and the first thing she did was call her parents. Hailey said:"This is the time I need you to stop me from doing something crazy if you think this..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.