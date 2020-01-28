Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Could Huawei Threaten UK Security?

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 01:50s - Published < > Embed
Could Huawei Threaten UK Security?

Could Huawei Threaten UK Security?

The US says China could use Huawei to spy on Britain.

So is Boris Johnson’s decision dangerous for Britain?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UK poised to decide on allowing Huawei to build new networks

LONDON (AP) — Britain's National Security Council is poised to decide whether to allow Chinese tech...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •betanewsSeattle Times


Huawei: Is it a security threat and what is its role in UK 5G?

Is Chinese tech giant Huawei really a security risk, and what is its role in the UK's 5G network?
BBC News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs [Video]Digital Trends Live 1.28.20 | Apps Sending Data To Facebook + Super Bowl Players Answer Tech Qs

On Digital Trends Live today: Facebook has a tool where you can now see every app and website sending tracking data back to facebook; Ring is likely sharing data with 3rd parties; The UK decides to add..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished

Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK [Video]Huawei to gain limited access to 5G network in UK

The Foreign Secretary’s statement on Huawei, given in the House of Commons on Tuesday afternoon. Dominic Raab said the Government’s decision to use Huawei technology in its 5G network does not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.