Kobe Bryant to Be Inducted Into Basketball Hall of Fame

The NBA legend tragically died on Sunday at the age of 41.

His private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

His 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash.

Following his death, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has revealed it will be posthumously inducting Kobe into its ranks.

I have a meeting in Dallas on Wednesday with the committee to go through the candidates... There's no doubt in my mind.

He's going to be honored.

He's going in the Hall of Fame, Chairman Jerry Colangelo.

Since retiring from professional basketball in 2016, this year marks Kobe's first year of eligibility for the Hall of Fame.

The Los Angeles Lakers star previously spoke about wanting to be inducted.

Bryant said he would have loved for former Lakers coach Phil Jackson or fellow NBA legend Michael Jordan to induct him.

They've been the greatest mentors, not only in my career as an athlete, but also as a person.

And what I might say is just a lot of thank yous.

'Cause I've had a lotta help along the way.

A lotta lotta help, Kobe Bryant in 2017
