Sixers To Honor Kobe Bryant During Game Vs. Warriors

Sixers To Honor Kobe Bryant During Game Vs. WarriorsDan Koob reports.
Sixers To Honor Kobe Bryant During Game Vs. Warriors

ARRIVAL WE HAD TO DELAY THATSTORY.WE APOLOGIZE FOR.THAT YOU WILL SEE THAT STORYTOMORROW RIGHT HERE ON"EYEWITNESS NEWS".SIXERS ARE GETTING RED TOYHONOR KOBE BRYANT AT TONIGHT'SGAME.DAN KOOB IS LIVE WITH THEPREGAME PLANS.HI THERE DAN.HI THERE JESSICA AND UKEE.SIXERS FIRST GAME SINCEPASSING OF KOBE BRYANT.WE HAVE BEEN OUT HERE ON THEFLOOR WHICH INCLUDES JOELEMBIID FOR FIRST TIME INSOMETIME IS AVAILABLE TO PLAYTONIGHT.HE HAS BEEN CLEARED TO PLAYWITH HIS INJURED LEFT RINGFINGER.YOU SEE THE BRACE HE HAS.HE AND OTHER PLAYERS WITHMESSAGES ON THEIR SHOESTONIGHT WHICH INCLUDES BENSIMMONS, TOBIAS HARRIS,MESSAGES TO KOBE AND GIGIBRYANT.SHORT TIME AGO BRETT BROWNTALK ABOUT HOW HIS TEAM WILLHONOR KOBE'S MEMORY TONIGHT.COMING INTO TONIGHT TO WIN.I THINK THAT IS PROBABLY THEGREATEST IN MY OPINION TRIBUTETHAW CAN PAY TO SUCH ANAMAZING COMPETITOR AND I'MINGTO GO COACH WITH THAT SPIRIT.JOEL EMBIID IN THE CORNER.WE SPOKE TO WARRIOR HEAD COACHSTEVE KERR WHO PLAYED AGAINSTKOBE, COACHED AGAINST KOBE ANDSAID IT ACE POPE EIGHTH THEYWILL PLAY THIS GAME TONIGHT.KEY ANGELO RUST HELL PLAYED ONTHE LOS ANGELES LAKERS AS ATEAMMATE IS AVAILABLE AND HEWILL PLAY AND ALL BE AVAILABLESIXERS, AS WELL.PREGAME CEREMONY, KOBE BRYANTEXPECT TO GO OFF AT 7:02.WE WILL BRING YOU EVERYTHINGABOUT IT COMING UP LATERTONIGHT AT 10.



‘Citizen of the world’: Bryant promoted basketball globally

ROME (AP) — At a Lakers preseason game in Beijing in 2013, the arena rang out with chants of...
Seattle Times - Published

In Los Angeles, Latinos Are Mourning Kobe Bryant as a ‘Compa’

LOS ANGELES — When Kobe Bryant reflected on his career in front of the cameras after playing his...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



danfavale

Dan Favale RT @bluewirepods: The Sixers are wearing No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during warmups in honor of Kobe Bryant, a Philadelphia native. (📹@sixer… 11 seconds ago

bluewirepods

bluewirepods The Sixers are wearing No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys during warmups in honor of Kobe Bryant, a Philadelphia native. (📹… https://t.co/rXKT0XZOka 56 seconds ago

TRAFT_

TJ Rafter RT @JamieApody: The @sixers have Kobe Bryant’s number 33 from @LowerMerion_HS on the court tonight. The coaches will wear maroon ribbon pin… 2 minutes ago

DekuSaiz

Vincent RT @JClarkNBCS: We are live from Sixers Warriors game on NBC10 at 6:20 Hear from Brett Brown on how he will honor Kobe Bryant tonight Spe… 3 minutes ago

Corey_Deshawn

Corey RT @KyleNeubeck: The Sixers are all wearing No. 8 and No. 24 "Bryant" jerseys during warmups in honor of Kobe 5 minutes ago

KyleNeubeck

Kyle Neubeck The Sixers are all wearing No. 8 and No. 24 "Bryant" jerseys during warmups in honor of Kobe 6 minutes ago

ODedOnRealityTV

Marc (*see gofundme link*) RT @ThePhifthQ: The #Sixers are warming up in #8 and #24 to honor Kobe Bryant 💜 6 minutes ago

ODedOnRealityTV

Marc (*see gofundme link*) RT @CBSPhilly: #Sixers players and fans honor Kobe Bryant during game against Golden State Warriors. https://t.co/BTJijQKCQP 6 minutes ago


KERR ON KOBE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game [Video]KERR ON KOBE: Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game

Warriors Coach Steve Kerr Talks About Death Of Kobe Bryant Before Tuesday Night's Game

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:44Published

‘Mamba Mentality:’ Westside student-athletes, coaches remembering Kobe [Video]‘Mamba Mentality:’ Westside student-athletes, coaches remembering Kobe

Kobe Bryant’s death has much of the world shaken, including Macon.

Credit: WMGTPublished

