John Kelly Said He Believes John Bolton

Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said he trusts former national security adviser John Bolton.

The New York Times published a segment of Bolton’s White House memoir, revealing details about Trump.

Bolton said in his memoir that President Donald Trump withheld hundreds of millions of dollars for Ukraine.

He said they would hold the security assistance until Ukraine helped investigations targeting Joe Biden.
