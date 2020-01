23ABC Morning News at 5 p.m. | Top Stories for January 28, 2020

JOINING US TONIGHT FOR23ABC NEWS AT FIVE -- I'MJESSICA HARRINGTON.

THE NATIONAL TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD RELEASING DRONE VIDEO TODAY OF THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER CRASH THAT KILLED NINE PEOPLE -- INCLUDING KOBE BRYANT AND HIS DAUGHTER GIANNA. THE WORLD CONTINUES TO MOURN THE N-B-A LEGEND'S DEATH.... MEANTIME -- N-T-S-B DESCRIBING THE SCENE AS A "DEVASTATING ACCIDENT" WITH DEBRIS SPREAD OVER 500 FEET. ABC'S ROMINA PUGA IS AT THE STAPLES CENTER IN DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES WITH MORE. IN CALABASAS -- THE NTSB PROVIDING VIDEO OF ITS USE OF DRONES TO DOCUMENT THE HELICOPTER CRASH THAT KILLED KOBE BRYANT, HIS 13- YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER, GIANNA, AND 7 OTHERS.

THE DEBRISFIELD STRETCHINGHUNDREDS OF FEET?THE HELICOPTER TOOK OFF FROM ANAIRPORT IN ORANGE COUNTYSHORTLY AFTER 9AM - HEADED TOTHOUSAND OAKS FOR A GIRLS'BASKETBALL GAME.THESE VIDEOS SHOW KOBE BRYANT'SHELICOPTER CIRCLING OVERGLENDALE ON SUNDAY MORNING.

THEFOG WAS THICK -- BAD ENOUGH THATPOLICE DEPARTMENTS DID NOT FLYTHEIR OWN HELICOPTERS.

AROUND9-44 EYEWITNESSES REPORTEDHEARING A HELICOPTER FLYING VERYLOW.AIR TRAFFIC CONTROLLERSINFORMING THE PILOT THEY COULDNOT DETECT HIM ON RADAR."YOU'RE STILL TOO LOW LEVEL FORFLIGHT FOLLOWING AT THIS TIME."ACCORDING TO INVESTIGATORS -- ANI-PAD FOUND IN THE WRECKAGEMAY HAVE BEEN USED TO TRACKWEATHER UPDATES AND FLIGHTPLANNING.

THE NTSB INVESTIGATIONIS INCLUDING A METEROLOGIST TOEXAMINE WEATHER CONDITIONS ANDWHETHER THE PILOT SHOULD HAVEPROCEEDED IN THE FOG.THAT PILOT -- IDENTIFIED AS ARA(AIR-A) ZOBAYAN (ZOE-BYE-YEN) -WHO HAD BEEN FLYING FOR 20YEARS, ACCORDING TOTHE COMPANY THAT TRAINED HIM.ALSO ON BOARD - GIANNA'STEAMMATE ALYSSA AND HER PARENTSKERI AND JOHN ALTOBELLI, HEADCOACH OF THE ORANGE COASTCOLLEGE BASEBALL TEAM."HE'S GOING TO LEAVE A LEGENDWITH THATBASEBALL FIELD."SARAH CHESTER AND HER DAUGHTERPAYTON ALSO DIEDON SUNDAY?

AND ASSISTANTBASKETBALL COACH CHRISTINAMAUSER (MOUZE-ER), HER HUSBANDMATTHEW SAYING HIS WIFE WASHANDPICKED BY BRYANT TO COACHTHE GIRLS' TEAM."HE PICKED MY WIFE, BECAUSE SHEWASEXCEPTIONAL AT WHAT SHE DID GOTTO RAISE THESE KIDS ON MY OWNNOW.

THREE BABIES."BRYANT USED HELICOPTERSFREQUENTLY TO BYPASS LOS ANGELESTRAFFIC.

HE SAID IT WAS HISPREFERED METHOD OF TRANSPORATIONSO HE COULD STILL TRAIN, BUT NOTCOMPROMISEFAMILY TIME.

AGAIN, THE NTSB WILL HOLD ANOTHER BRIEFING LATER TODAY. ROMINA PUGA, ABC NEWS. WHILE OFFICIALS CONTINUE TO PIECE TOGETHER WHAT LED UP TO THE HELICOPTER CRASH KILLING NBA LEGEND KOBE BRYANT AND EIGHT OTHERS - THE BAKERSFIELD COMMUNITY CONTINUES TO MOURN. 23ABC'S BAYAN WANG HAS BEEN FOLLOWING HOW KOBE'S BIGGEST FANS HAVE BEEN COMMEMORATING HIM HERE IN TOWN. HE JOINS US IN STUDIO WITH MORE.. BAYAN.

BAYAN.JESSICA - FROM VIGILS ON THESTREET...TO MOMENTS OFSILENCE -- HUNDREDS HERE IN TOWNHAVE BEEN SHOWINGTHEIR SUPPORT OF KOBE BRYANT ANDHIS FAMILY AND REALLY ALLTHE OTHER FAMILIES INVOLVED INTHE DEADLY CRASH.TODAY - I MET ONE INDIVIDUAL WHOMADE HIS COMMEMORATIONOF KOBE - PERMANENT."I KNOW WHAT IT'S LIKE TO LOSESOMEBODY YOU KNOW, IT DOESN'T GOAWAY."FIRST HIS YOUNGER SISTER IN 2016- NOW HIS LIFE LONG HERO -LOSING SOMEONE IS NOTHING NEW TOSEAN MCCONN.

BUTSAYING GOODBYE TAKES GETTINGUSED TOO."HE SEEMED LARGER THAN LIFE - ANDITHINK THAT'S WHY A LOT OF PEOPLEARE SAD HURT, SURPRISED YOUKNOW."STILL SPEAKING OF HIM IN PRESENTTENSE AT TIMES ("HE'S WINNING CHAMPIONSHIPS ANDOSCARS")- SEAN MCCONN IS STILL COMINGTO TERMS WITH THE HELICOPTERCRASH THAT KILLED NBA LEGENDKOBE BRYANT, HISDAUGHTHER GIANNA, AND SEVENOTHERS."THAT PAIN THAT LOSS WILL NEVERGOESAWAY."AND NEITHER WILL THE MEMORY OFHIS IDOL KOBE BRYANT - MCONNUSING THE LAST BIT OF CLEAR SKINON HIS ARMS - TO HONOR ONE OFLAKERS GREATEST.THIS IS A BLACK MAMBA - AND IT'SSHAPED LIKE THE NUMBER 8, CAUSEHE WAS NUMBER 8 FOR HALF OF HISCAREERAND THE 24 INSIDE - HE WAS 24FOR THE OTHER HALF.AND NOW THERE'S A PIECE OF THEMTHAT'SGOING TO LAST FOREVER.RYAN SMITH, THE OWNER OF SOCIETY9 TATTOO, WANTED TO PERSONALLYDO THIS TATTOO HIMSELF - INHONOR OF KOBE -HE DID THIS ONE FOR FREE."YOU CAN SAY HE LIVED AN AMAZINGLIFE AND HE DID CHANGE A LOT OFPEOPLE'S LIVES AND HEACCOMPLISHEDMORE THAN HIS DREAMS I'M SUREAND SET HIS FAMILY UP FOR LIFE."KOBE'S DEDICATION ON THEHARDWOOD TRANSCENDINGBEYOND JUST BASKETBALL."OBVIOUSLY HE WAS A GREATBASKETBALLPLAYER, BUT I FEEL LIKE HE WASMUCH MORE THAN THAT, HE'S AMENTALITY.

THAT'SWHY HE HAD THE BLACK MAMBAMENTALITY, THAT'S WHY HE SHOWEDALLOF US TO NEVER GIVE UP."AND THERE'S ONE THING THAT ISCLEAR FOR MCCONN -BORN A LAKER FAN, GONNA DIE ALAKERFAN.ON FRIDAY THERE IS A PLANNEDVIGIL AT THE DIGNITY SPORTSCOMPLEX HERE IN TOWN AT 7 P.M.FOR NOW -- LIVE IN STUDIO --BAYAN WANG 23 ABC CONNECTINGYOU.JUST TWO DAYS AFTER LOSING ITSBELOVED COACH IN THEHELICOPTER CRASH -- ORANGE COASTCOLLEGE'S BASEBALL TEAMPLAYED ITS SEASON OPENERTODAY... AND HELD AN ON-FIELDCEREMONY FOR HIM."ALTO TOUCHED EACH AND EVERYONESOMEWAY SOMEHOW OR THIS FAMILYTOUCHED YOU SOME WAY SOMEHOW.IT'S HARDFOR THIS FAMILY TO NOT TOUCHPEOPLE."COACH JOHN ALTOBELLI... HIS WIFEKERI AND HIS YOUNGESTDAUGHTER ALYSSA WERE AMONG THENINE PEOPLE KILLEDSUNDAY MORNING.ACCORDING TO THE ORANGE COUNTYREGISTER -- ALTOBELLI'SPLAYERS VOTED MONDAY TO PLAYTHEIR HOME SEASON OPENERAGAINST SOUTHWESTERN COMMUNITYCOLLEGE.ALTOBELLI -- WHO LED HIS PIRATESTO THEIR FOURTH CALIFORNIACOMMUNITY COLLEGE CHAMPIONSHIPLAST YEAR -- WASHONORED IN A CEREMONY 15 MINUTESBEFORE TODAY'S FIRSTPITCH.HE IS SURVIVED BY HIS 16-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER LEXI AND HIS 29-YEAR-OLD SON J-J -- WHO IS ASCOUT WITH THE BOSTON RED SOX.WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THEVERY LATEST ON THE HELICOPTERCRASH AND UPDATES ON BRYANT...HIS DAUGHTER ANDTHE DEATHS OF THE OTHER VICTIMS.YOU CAN SEE UPDATES ON OURNEWSCASTS AND BY GOING TO OURWEBSITE -- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.WE'LL HAVE MORE ON 23ABC NEWS ATSIX.AN INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAYAFTER A U-S MILITARYAIRCRAFT CRASHED IN THEAFGHANISTAN'S GHAZNI PROVINCE.U-S OFFICIAL SAYS REMAINS OF 2AMERICAN SERVICEMEMBERS HAVE BEEN RECOVERED FROMTHE SITE OF THE CRASH.IMAGES FROM THE CRASH SITE SHOWSMOKE RISING FROM THECHARRED AIRPLANE THAT CAME TOREST IN THE SNOW.U-S SOURCES SAY THE AIRPLANE WASA PLANE USED AS ACOMMUNICATIONS LINK BETWEENTROOPS IN THE FIELD TOHEADQUARTERS.WHILE THE CAUSE OF THE CRASH ISBEING INVESTIGATED --THE U-S MILITARY SAYS THERE ISNO INDICATION THAT THE PLANE WASDOWNED BY ENEMY FIRE.U-S OFFICIALS DISPUTE TALIBANCLAIMS THAT AN ADDITIONALAIRCRAFT HAD CRASHED -- BUT ARENOT PROVIDING ANYADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THECRASH.IT'S BEEN 34 YEARS SINCE THESPACE SHUTTLE CHALLENGEREXPLODED AFTER TAKEOFF FROMKENNEDY SPACE CENTER INFLORIDA.TODAY MARKS THE SOMBERANNIVERSARY OF THAT DAY ---JANUARY 28-TH, 19-86 WHENCHALLENGER LIFTED OFF ANDEXPLODED 73 SECONDS INTO FLIGHT.ALL SEVEN CREW MEMBERS WEREKILLED -- INCLUDINGCHRISTAMCAULIFFE... WHO WOULD HAVE BEENTHE FIRST TEACHER INSPACE.THE EXPLOSION WAS A RESULT OF AROCKET BOOSTER FAILUREWHICH IGNITED THE FUEL TANK.THE U-S GEOLOGICAL SURVEY SAYS APOWERFULMAGNITUDE EARTHQUAKE HAS STRUCKSOUTH OF CUBA ANDNORTHWEST OF JAMAICA --PROMPTING EVACUATIONS INMIAMI.IT WAS CENTERED NORTHWEST OFMONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA.THE U-S-G-S HIT AROUND 12-10THIS AFTERNOON.THERE WERE NO IMMEDIATE REPORTSOF DAMAGE ORINJURIES.ACCORDING TO OFFICIALS -- THETREMOR WAS FELT ALL THE WAY TOMIAMI -- WHERE SUPER BOWL 54 ISSET TO TAKE PLACE THISWEEKEND.THE SEISMIC ACTIVITY WAS FELT INBUILDINGS PROMPTINGEVACUATIONS THIS AFTERNOON.DOCTOR LUCY JONES FROM CALTECH'SSEISMOLOGICALLABORATORY POSTING ON TWITTERTHAT TSUNAMI RISK FROM THE QUAKEIS VERY LOW.WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THELATEST ON THE EARTHQUAKE ANDITS POSSIBLE IMPACT ON THE SUPERBOWL.THE VALLEY WOKE UP TO FOG YETAGAIN THIS MORNING AND THISTREND WILL CONTINUE ON WEDNESDAYMORNING ASWELL.

THE MOUNTAINS ALSO HAVE ACHANCE FOR REDUCEDVISIBILITY DUE TO LOW HANGINGCLOUDS.A WEAK SYSTEM WILL BE MOVINGTHROUGH THE REGIONOVERNIGHT.

WINDS WILL BEINCREASING WITH THE STORM,MAINLY IN THE MOUNTAINS ANDDESERT.

THERE IS A CHANCE FORLIGHT RAIN SHOWERS MAINLY IN THEFOOTHILLS WEDNESDAYMORNING.

THERE WILL ALSO BECOOLER TEMPERATURESTHAN WHAT WE WERE FEELING TOSTART THE WEEK.BY THURSDAY, THE REGION WILL BEDRY AND WARMING WITHSTABLE CONDITIONS.

BY FRIDAY,BAKERSFIELD WILLBE IN THE UPPER-60S AND THISWEEKEND LOOKING TOREACH THE 70S!

THE LAST TIMEBAKERSFIELD HAD A HIGH OF 70 ORHIGHER WAS ON DECEMBER 22ND WITHA HIGH OF 74.THOSE WARM TEMPERSTURES DON'TLAST LONG.

THERE IS ASYSTEM SWEEPING THROUGH THEREGION LATESUNDAY INTO MONDAY WHICH WILL BEA WIND EVENT WITH THECHANCE FOR VERY LIGHTPRECI[TATION.

JURY DELIBERATIONS IN THE LESLIE CHANCE RE TRIAL HAVE RE-STARTED -- AFTER ONE JUROR ASKED TO BE DISMISSED. A JUROR TOLD THE COURT YESTERDAY -- THAT IT WOULD BE THEIR LAST DAY ON JURY DUE TO FINANCIAL HARDSHIP. AN ALTERNATE JUROR HAS TAKEN THEIR PLACE. THE JURY HAS NOW RESUMED DELIBERATIONS -- AND REQUESTED 140 PAGES WORTH OF READBACK. AS YOU KNOW -- LESLIE CHANCE IS ACCUSED OF KILLING HER HUSBAND TODD BACK IN 20-13. WE'LL CONTINUE TO FOLLOW ANY DEVELOPMENTS IN THIS CASE AND BRING THEM TO YOU FIRST ONLINE AND ON TWITTER. BAKERSFIELD POLICE SAY THEY ARRESTED A MAN WHO IS ACCUSED OF ATTEMPTED MURDER AT A LIQUOR STORE IN SOUTH BAKERSFIELD. THE B-P-D SAYS FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION OFFICERS ARRESTED 21-YEAR-OLD ALEXANDER HORTON AROUND 2 YESTERDAY AFTERNOON. ACCORDING TO THE B-P-D -- OFFICERS RESPONDED TO TOMMY'S LIQUOR ON SOUTH CHESTER AVENUE YESTERDAY AROUND 9-30 A-M -- REGARDING A SHOOTING THAT JUST OCCURRED. THE INVESTIGATION REVEALED THAT PRIOR TO THE SHOOTING -- TWO MEN WERE INVOLVED IN AN ARGUMENT IN THE PARKING LOT. B-P-D SAYS HORTON ENTERED HIS VEHICLE AND SHOT AT THE VICTIM AS HE DROVE OUT OF THE PARKING LOT. HORTON MISSED AND THE VICTIM WAS NOT WOUNDED. HORTON IS FACING CHARGES OF ATTEMPTED MURDER....ASSAULT WITH A FIREARM...POSSESSION OF AN UNREGISTERED FIREARM AND DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE. THE BAKERSFIELD 3 CHARITY HAS ANNOUNCED IT IS HOSTING ITS FIRST VICTIM RESOURCE AND SUPPORT NETWORK EVENT LATER THIS WEEK. THE CHARITY SAYS THIS WILL BE THE FIRST OF MONTHLY EVENTS TO BRING TOGETHER VICTIMS OF VIOLENT CRIMES...MISSING PERSONS AND THEIR FAMILIES. THE FIRST EVENT IS SET FOR THURSDAY FROM 5 UNTIL 6-30 P-M AT BEALE MEMORIAL LIBRARY ON TRUXTUN AVENUE. BACK IN MARCH, 20-18 -- MICAH HOLSONBAKE WAS REPORTED MISSING. A WEEK LATER -- JAMES KULSTAD WAS FOUND SHOT AND KILLED. THE FOLLOWING MONTH -- BAYLEE DESPOT WAS REPORTED MISSING. THEN MONTHS LATER -- AUTHORITIES REPORTED THAT HOLSONBAKE'S INVESTIGATION WAS NOW A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION. THE MOTHERS OF THE THREE VICTIMS KNOWN AS THE BAKERSFIELD 3 WOULD START WORKING TOGETHER TO FIND ANSWERS FOR EACH CASE. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD IS TEAMING UP WITH THE CITY OF BAKERSFIELD TO PERFORM MULTIPLE CLEANUP EFFORTS AT VARIOUS RAILROAD SITES. OFFICIALS SAY THAT UNION PACIFIC TOLD THE CITY THE EFFORTS WILL START BETWEEN THE CHESTER AVENUE OVERPASS WHERE H STREET DEAD-ENDS -- AND ENDING AT EDISON HIGHWAY. IT STARTED THIS MORNING. THE COUNTY HAS AGREED TO WAIVE GATE FEES AT THE LANDFILL FOR UNION PACIFIC TO DROP OFF COLLECTED DEBRIS AS PART OF THE CLEAN-UP EFFORTS. OTHER SITES ARE PLANNED FOR CLEAN-UP IN THE FUTURE -- ONCE THIS FIRST SITE IS COMPLETED. NOW TO OUR SIGNATURE ISSUE -- KERN'S HOMELESS CRISIS...THE MISSION AT KERN COUNTY NEEDS YOUR HELP PROVIDING CLOTHING TO THE MEN'S HOMELESS SHELTER... THE MEN'S PROGRAM AND THE EMERGENCY DAY SHELTER. THE MISSION SAYS THEY NEED CLOTHING FOR ALL SIZES. ACCORDING TO THE MISSION -- IT SEES MORE THAN 200 MEN A DAY WHO NEED HELP. THEY ARE ASKING YOU TO HELP RESTORE THEIR LIVES ONE STEP AT A TIME BY DONATING A T- SHIRT OR A PAIR OF PANTS. THE MISSION IS LOCATED ON EAST 21-ST STREET -- AND THE DONATION CENTER IS OPEN FROM 8 A-M UNTIL 4-30 P-M. COMING UP ON 23ABC NEWS AT FIVE