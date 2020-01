Thousands Brave Cold To Cheer On President Trump's Wildwood Rally From Outside Convention Center 52 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 02:25s - Published Cleve Bryan reports. Cleve Bryan reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Thousands Brave Cold To Cheer On President Trump's Wildwood Rally From Outside Convention Center SOUTH JERSEY, I'M GREG ARGOS,CBS3 EYE-WITNESS NEWS.AND OUR COVERAGE CONTINUES,GREG, THANK YOU, LET'S TURN NOWTO CLEVE BRYAN.CLEVE, WHAT'S THE REACTION BEEN?Reporter: WELL, UKEE, MANYPEOPLE THAT STOOD OUTSIDE EVENAS LONG AS 11, 12 HOURS, DID NOTMAKE IT INTO THE CONVENTIONCENTER SO THEY STAYED TOGETHERAND THEY WATCHED IT ON THE BIGSCREEN BEHIND ME OUT IN THEPARKING LOT HERE.THEY'RE GREAT PEOPLE, IT'SCALLED JERSEY[CHEERS AND APPLAUSE].Reporter: WITH EACH SHOUT-OUTAND HIGHLIGHTS OF HIS AMBITIONS,PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP DREW LOUDCHEERS OUTSIDE THE WILDWOODCONVENTION CENTER TUESDAY NIGHTAS THOUSANDS ENDURED THE COLD TOWATCH HIS KEEP AMERICA GREATRALLY ON THE BIG SCREEN.GREAT, HAD A WONDERFUL TIME.WHILE MANY WERE DISAPPOINTEDTHERE WASN'T ENOUGH ROOM FORTHEM ON THE RALLY, FEW FROWNEDAS THE EVENING WRAPPED UP.JUST UNITY AND TOGETHER.FANTASTIC, THIS IS AN AMAZINGCROWD, EVERYONE HERE IS TRUMP.IT WAS GREAT JUST TO BE WITHEVERYBODY ELSE HERE, WITH ALLTHE SAME PURPOSE, SAMEEVERYTHING.IT'S TRUMP ALL THE WAY.REPORTER: EARLIER IN THE DAYA SEA OF PEOPLE FILLED THEPARKING LOT NEAR THE CONVENTIONCENTER.SOME OF THEM HAD SLEPT OUTSIDEFOR SEVERAL NIGHTS TO SAVE THEIRSPOTS NEAR THE FRONT OF THELINE.IT WAS THE EXPERIENCE OF ALIFETIME AND I WOULD HAVE SPENTFIVE NIGHTS OUT HERE IF I HADTO.THE EVENT WAS A BOOST FORCONGRESSMAN JEFF VAN DREW IN HISHOME DISTRICT AND A SHOT IN THEARM FOR THE LOCAL BUSINESSESHERE.BUT NOT EVERYONE CAME TOWILDWOOD TO CHEER THE PRESIDENT.THE PROGRESSIVE GROUP CAPE MAYCOUNTY INDIVIDUAL ORGANIZEDHUNDREDS OF PEOPLE FOR A TRUMPPROTEST.WE DON'T BELIEVE IN HISPOLICIES, WE BELIEVE ALL MEN ANDWOMEN WERE CREATED EQUAL AND WEWON'T STOP UNTIL HE'S OUT OFOFFICE.WHILE DEMOCRATS OUT NUMBERFLPS THE GARDEN STATE THIS NIGHTWAS CLEARLY FOR THE PRESIDENTAND HIS REPUBLICAN PARTY.AND WE WILL MAKE AMERICAGREAT AGAIN!THANK YOU, NEW JERSEY.THANK YOU.Reporter: ONE THING THAT WASUNFORTUNATE IS THAT AFTER THEEVENT MANY PEOPLE NEVER CAMEBACK TO CLAIM THEIR CHAIRS ANDTHEIR BLANKETS.THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF THOSEITEMS STILL SITTING IN THEPARKING LOT AS WELL AS AMOUNTAIN OF TRASH THAT LINES ALLOF THE AREA WHERE WE SAW PEOPLESTANDING IN LINE TODAY.THE PUBLIC WORKS CREWS INWILDWOOD CERTAINLY HAVE THEIRWORK CUT OUT FOR THEM TONIGHTAND POSSIBLY TOMORROW IN THEDAYS COMING AS THEY TRY TO CLEAN





