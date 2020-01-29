Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case on January 29, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 00:28s - Published Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case

Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case MAN CONVICTED OF SHOOTINGHIS LOVER'S HUSBAND TODEATH. JAMES PAVATT ANDBRENDA ANDREW WERE BOTHCONVICTED AND SENTENCED TODEATH FOR THE SHOOTING OFROB ANDREW. PROSECUTORS SAYBRENDA AND PAVATT KILLED ROBFOR INSURANCE MONEY. IN20-17 - PAVATT'S DEATHSENTENCE WAS OVERTURNED. INJUNE.. A COURT OF APPEALSVOTED TO REINSTATE THESENTENCE.IN THEIR PETITION TO THE U-SSUPREME COURT... HISATTORNEYS ARGUED THAT THEAPPEALS COURT SHOULD HAVEHEARD HIS CHALLENGE.TWO TULSA SCHOOL BOARD SEA







