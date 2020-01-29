Global  

Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case

Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case
Supreme Court declines to review Oklahoma murder case

MAN CONVICTED OF SHOOTINGHIS LOVER'S HUSBAND TODEATH.

JAMES PAVATT ANDBRENDA ANDREW WERE BOTHCONVICTED AND SENTENCED TODEATH FOR THE SHOOTING OFROB ANDREW.

PROSECUTORS SAYBRENDA AND PAVATT KILLED ROBFOR INSURANCE MONEY.

IN20-17 - PAVATT'S DEATHSENTENCE WAS OVERTURNED.

INJUNE..

A COURT OF APPEALSVOTED TO REINSTATE THESENTENCE.IN THEIR PETITION TO THE U-SSUPREME COURT... HISATTORNEYS ARGUED THAT THEAPPEALS COURT SHOULD HAVEHEARD HIS CHALLENGE.TWO TULSA SCHOOL BOARD SEA




