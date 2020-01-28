Salman Khan ANGRY, TAKES FAN PHONE Trying To CLICK Selfie With Him At Airport | WATCH 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Bollywood NOW - Duration: 01:16s - Published Salman Khan ANGRY, TAKES FAN PHONE Trying To CLICK Selfie With Him At Airport | WATCH Salman Khan's angry nature was spotted on camera once again. Salman got irritated as a fan constantly tried to take a selfie with him. Watch video.