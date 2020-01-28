Global  

Salman Khan ANGRY, TAKES FAN PHONE Trying To CLICK Selfie With Him At Airport | WATCH

Salman Khan ANGRY, TAKES FAN PHONE Trying To CLICK Selfie With Him At Airport | WATCH

Salman Khan ANGRY, TAKES FAN PHONE Trying To CLICK Selfie With Him At Airport | WATCH

Salman Khan's angry nature was spotted on camera once again.

Salman got irritated as a fan constantly tried to take a selfie with him.

