Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings 26 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:08s - Published Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Apple excels in China during Q1 2020 thanks to double-digit iPhone growth Apple managed a strong performance in China driven by double-digit iPhone sales growth, despite...

AppleInsider - Published 10 hours ago



European Shares Poised For Steady Start European stocks look set to open higher on Wednesday after Apple reported quarterly earnings that...

RTTNews - Published 3 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Bibi Spielberg RT @Reuters: Apple posted nearly $92 billion in revenue for the holiday quarter, smashing analyst expectations of $88.5 billion. The strong… 6 minutes ago laura duperrin RT @ReutersBiz: Apple posted nearly $92 billion in revenue for the holiday quarter, smashing analyst expectations of $88.5 billion. The str… 7 minutes ago Veritas Aequitas! RT @ReutersBiz: Apple reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone s… 8 minutes ago twofourx7 Apple's iPhone back to growth as company braces for coronavirus impact https://t.co/4WalqFh04r 31 minutes ago Whazupnaija Apple’s iPhone sales roar back to life after years of slowing growth - https://t.co/QdDRHO2YH5 33 minutes ago Chris Day * Apple's iPhone back to growth as company braces for coronavirus impact https://t.co/qM0c8qXNpw 33 minutes ago Chris Day * Apple iPhone back to growth after a year's slump; China virus adds uncertainty https://t.co/qM0c8qXNpw 34 minutes ago