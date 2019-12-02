Global  

Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings

Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings

Apple iPhone back to growth, powering strong earnings

Apple Inc on Tuesday reported sales and profits for the holiday shopping quarter above Wall Street expectations, thanks to rising iPhone sales for the first time in a year and soaring demand for add-ons like AirPods wireless headphones.

Yahaira Jacquez reports.
